Hard fought win by Drua over Moana

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua wing Taniela Rakuro put on a show, scoring two tries in their hard fought 24-17 win over the Moana Pasifika at Churchill Park.

The Drua looking to bounce back from the two previous loses while the Moana wanted to spoil the party in the Sugar City during their Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match.

But it was the home side that got the perfect start after robust center Iosefo Masi’s break found Taniela Rakuro who sprinted in for the first try.

Fly half Isiah Ravula-Armstrong adding the extras as the Drua took a 7-nil lead.

Moana had a few opportunities of getting points on the board, however unforced errors prevented them.

Drua extended their lead a few minutes later through the boot of Armstrong.

Under the scorching sun and humidity, the home team were in again after a broken play in the Moana half.

Quick thinking by wing Selestino Ravutaumada saw him chip kick and regather for their second try.

Armstrong landing the conversion as they led 17-nil and end the half on a high.

In the second half, a mistake by Drua in their own half saw Moana pounce, center Henry Taefu getting the visitors on the board to trail 5-17.

Rakuro got his second try after some good field possession.

A cutout pass from Ravula to the winger saw him dance his way in for Drua’a third try as they led 24-5.

Moana hit straight back keeping pressure on the home team as captain Sione Talitui grabbing their second.

They trailed 24-10.

Moana Pasifika closed the gap even further through a driving maul from a line out, Sama Malolo burrowing his way over the try line.

The visitors had one last roll of the dice to try and level the points but Drua’s defense was strong as they turned the ball over in their Moana’s half.