Fiji and Japan renew partnership for sustainable fisheries

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji and Japan reaffirmed their longstanding partnership in the fisheries sector with a significant equipment donation and pledge for future collaboration.

Japan handed over three excavators, three trucks valued at $1.5 million to the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry.

Japanese Ambassador Rokuichiro Michii also announced a $10 million commitment to procure a new research vessel and ice machine for the Ministry, bolstering food security initiatives across Fiji.

Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Kalaveti Ravu ¤emphasized the role of aquaculture in ensuring the long-term viability of the fisheries sector.

“The Ministry has always believed that aquaculture holds the key to ensuring fisheries sustainability and solidifying fisheries development which can provide sustainable and consistent income from our aquaculture commodities.”

Ravu noted the potential for the partnership to extend beyond Fiji’s borders.

“This resource will enhance the ability of aquaculture farming communities to put food on the table and mete the economic needs , furthermore this assistance will boost fisheries and forestry development activities in neighboring communities and open opportunities for further collaboration.”

Ravu says this collaborative effort between Fiji and Japan positions them to make significant strides in achieving sustainable fisheries practices and ensuring food security in the region.