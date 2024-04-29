Hussain, Margaretts and Hui take out Golf Pro title

Abid Hussain [Source: Supplied]
Abid Hussain managed to defend the pros title in this year’s RC Manubhai Fiji Golf Club Open yesterday.
Hussain was crowned the Overall Gross Winner after posting a score of 142.
In the women’s division, Marica Margaretts carded a 186 score to take out the title.
Article continues after advertisement
Jone Hui took out the junior grade, with a 201 score.
Over 120 players participated in the two-day tournament, with prizes in the men’s, women and junior grade totalling $30,000 in the amateur and pros divisions.
Advertisement