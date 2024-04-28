Britney Spears settles long-running legal dispute with estranged father

[Source: CNN]

Britney Spears has reached a settlement with her estranged father more than two years after the court-ordered termination of a conservatorship that had given him control of her life, their attorneys said.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed by the attorneys for the pop star and her father, who confirmed the settlement to CNN.

“It has been our honor and privilege to represent, protect, and defend Britney Spears,” the singer’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, said in a statement to CNN.

Article continues after advertisement

“Ms. Spears is and always will be an icon and a brilliant and brave artist of historic and epic proportion,” Rosengart’s statement continued. “Although the conservatorship was terminated in November 2021, her wish for freedom is now truly complete. As she desired, her freedom now includes that she will no longer need to attend or be involved with court in this matter.”

Alex Weingarten, attorney for the singer’s father, told CNN, “Jamie is thrilled that this is all over.”

“Jamie loves his daughter very much and worked tirelessly to protect her,” Weingarten said. “He wants the best for Britney, nothing less.”

Spears’ conservatorship was terminated back in November 2021. But the legal battles have persisted with lawyers for the singer and her father going head-to-head in frequent court visits over attorney’s fees and allegations of improper behavior in handling the conservatorship. Her father has consistently denied the accusations.

The star was placed under the court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 with her father serving as her conservator for the majority of the 13-year arrangement, overseeing and controlling all of his adult daughter’s finances and medical decisions.