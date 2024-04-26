Kava Bill review aims to take industry forward

The Kava Bill is back on the table, says Trade and Cooperatives Minister Manoa Kamikamica.

Addressing over 100 farmers in Suva, Kamikamica highlighted that the Kava Taskforce has convened to discuss developments in the kava industry, including its protection.

Kamikamica says to take the industry forward, the Kava Bill will undergo an independent review.

Manoa Kamikamica [Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

He adds another round of consultations will be held on the draft Bill to gather inputs from all relevant stakeholders.

“We are implementing a comprehensive strategy at the national level to fully realize the potential of Fiji’s kava sector.”

Kamikamica says the Kava Taskforce is made up of farmers and the business community and it is looking at ways to develop the industry.

“It was a productive meeting in which I personally learned about new emerging concerns and issues faced by farmers and what the Government can do to help them gain better market access and capital.”

The Kava Bill has been proposed since 2016, and once in effect it will regulate the industry and safeguard the interests of all stakeholders.

It will also preserve the authenticity of Fiji Kava.