Business

Establish a watchlist says Prasad

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 26, 2024 4:02 pm

The continuous cases of scammers targeting individual’s needs solutions including a watchlist says Vodafone Fiji.

In recent months, people have fallen victims to many con artists.

Vodafone Head of e-Commerce and Digital Financial services Shailendra Prasad is suggesting creating a scammers watchlist to protect people from fraud.

“What I am suggesting is that this will be a suggestion to the scam taskforce is that the ministry in charge will be willing to take on board where all financial service providers collaborate and help build a scammers watch list where all these people who are involved in these activities are on a database.”


Vodafone Head of e-Commerce and Digital Financial services Shailendra Prasad

Prasad says that this watchlist can also assist the financial institutions to keep track of such individuals and they can keep track of scammers moving from one financial platform to the other.

He also says that a legal framework is needed so that individual’s rights and access to service is not impeded and he called for a mechanism where legitimate users are protected.

