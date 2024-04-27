Cruise liner returns to Yasawa I RaRa village

[Photo: Supplied]

The Seabourn Pursuit cruise liner has returned to Yasawa I Rara Village after a 16-year hiatus.

The long-awaited arrival of the cruise liner marked a new era of prosperity and opportunity for the local community.

A total of 210 tourists flocked to the white sandy beaches, interacting with the people of this village.

With the village’s economy heavily reliant on fishing, the cruise liner’s return opens up many new possibilities for sustainable economic growth and development.



The iTaukei Trust Fund Board, in collaboration with the Australian Government’s Market Development Facility, has been diligently working with the villagers in the weeks leading up to the auspicious day.



Speaking about the significance of the cruise liner’s return, 62-year-old, Ikinesi Lewaseni of the village Women’s group says the return of the cruise liner is a momentous occasion for their village.



She adds it not only brings economic opportunities but also fosters cultural exchange and mutual understanding between villagers and visitors worldwide.

Ministry of Tourism officials engaged with island villages to discuss future tourism initiatives.

Yasawa I Rara village was added as a port of call for cruise liners after Kenua Fiji shared the finalized hydrographic map.

The government further endorsed this in its plans to unlock potential cruise destinations nationwide.