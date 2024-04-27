Great turnout for annual golf pro open

The RC Manubhai Annual Fiji Golf Club Pro Open attracted a good number of participants to Rifle Range in Vatuwaqa for two days of thrilling competition, sportsmanship, and community engagement.

RC Manubhai Regional Manager Central & Northern Atish Singh says 120 players teed off this morning in perfect weather conditions in the premier golf event.

“The idea behind RC Manubhai joining forces and setting up this Suva Pro Open is to give an opportunity to the pros to play on this lovely course and also bring that sense of grassroot development because we have a lot of kids joining the program and so this is just for the love of the golf for people to come in and enjoy.”

Singh adds the competition ends tomorrow and 20 pro players will be competing tomorrow for the prizes on offer.

There are prizes on offer for the junior, women and the men’s pros categories, ranging from $5000 to $30,000.