Report exposes child sex tourism

The 2023 US Department of State report on Human Rights Practices has brought attention to child sex tourism in tourist hubs like Nadi and Savusavu.

This report indicates that traffickers exploit high school-aged children as well as homeless and unemployed youth in sex trafficking.

Instances of child sex trafficking by family members, taxi drivers, foreign tourists, businessmen and crew members on foreign fishing vessels have been documented.

According to the report, child sex trafficking persists with increased urbanization and the breakdown of traditional community and extended family structures appearing to heighten children’s vulnerability to commercial sexual exploitation.

Buying or hiring a child under the age of 18 for sex, commercial sex or other unlawful purposes is considered a criminal offence punishable by a maximum of 12 years imprisonment.

Reports of child trafficking for commercial sexual exploitation have led to prosecutions.

The report also notes the prevalence of child abuse with 32 cases of child sexual abuse reported to the Fiji Women’s Crisis Center in August of last year.

Urbanization, the breakdown of extended family structures and neglect have contributed to a rise in abuse cases.

This has prompted more children to seek shelter in state-funded homes.

However, the report notes that these facilities are often overburdened and unable to assist all victims adequately.

The government has continued its public awareness campaign against child abuse.

Laws against child abuse mandate mandatory reporting to police by teachers, healthcare workers and social welfare workers of any suspected cases.

Despite the Education Ministry’s policy forbidding corporal punishment in the classroom, it remains common in schools.

Concerns raised in this report has been directed to the Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation and also the Fiji Police Force.