Crusaders beat Rebels for second win in 2024

[Source: AP]

The defending champion Crusaders fanned their faint playoff hopes in Super Rugby Pacific Friday with a six-try, 39-0 win over the fourth-placed Melbourne Rebels.

The win was only the Crusaders’ second in nine games this season but temporarily bounced them off the bottom of the championship ladder and brightened their chances of reaching the quarterfinals with five matches remaining.

The Christchurch-based Crusaders fielded the biggest pack they could find and crushed the Rebels’ scrum, winning penalties and territory through the first 30 minutes. The Crusaders’ All Blacks props Fletcher Newell and George Bower dominated while the Rebels were forced to swap their entire front row in the 31st minute.

The Crusaders also freely poached the Rebels’ lineout ball, helped by the return from injury of All Blacks lock Scott Barrett.

But the handling errors that have plagued them all season continued. Though they had 88 percent of territory in the first half and controlled set pieces, they managed only two unconverted tries and led 10-0 at halftime.

There were four more tries in the second half.

“I’m certainly pleased with the way the boys turned up tonight,” Crusaders captain Barrett said. “There were some stern words this week and pretty of hurt over the last few weeks.

“But it was pleasing to see the boys roll up and put a big performance in like that.”

Backrower Christian Lio-Willie who often has made his appearances from the bench this season started and scored a try in each half for the Crusaders.

His first came in the 11th minute after a long buildup and from a flicked pass from winger Sevu Reece.

Backrower Cullen Grace scored in the 17th minute from a cross-kick by winger Heremaia Murray. But the Crusaders weren’t precise enough in their attack play to fully drive home their advantage before halftime.