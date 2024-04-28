Suva Primary notes increase in netball players

The Suva Primary Schools Netball Association is happy to note an increase in the number of students taking up the sport this year.

Association President Elenoa Vadei says 104 teams took part this year, compared to 95 teams last year in the Under-9 to Under-14 grades.

Vadei says the increase in number of teams bodes well for the development of players from an early age, to nurture into fully-fledged players at the national level in the future.

“We know that netball for some of the schools is like a second option sport, with many going on to play rugby but we are so glad this year that they have come back to netball. This is like grassroots netball development.”

Vadei adds the Suva netball weekly competition has allowed officials to scrutinize players that can represent the capital city at the Inter District Primary schools championships in Nadi next week.

Meanwhile Veiuto Primary School claimed the Under-14 Tier 1 final yesterday at the National Netball Centre in Suva, defeating Gospel Primary School 7-3.

Stella Marist Primary School beat Suva Primary School 13-9 in the Under-13 grade, Veiuto beat Saint Annes 12-8 in the Under-12 grade while Suva Methodist

Primary School lost to AOG Primary School 3-7 in the Under-11 grade.

In the Under-10 grade, SMPS edges Veiuto 8-7 while CMF Primary beat Yat Sen 4-0 in the Under-9 grade.