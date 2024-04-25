Ba duo ruled out

The Ba football team during one of their training sessions [Source: Ba Football Association/Facebook]

Pending suspension will impact two players when Ba takes on hosts Labasa in a thrilling Digicel Fiji Premier League football match on Saturday.

Kalivati Sivoi and Miteli Naiviro are on double yellow cards and will have to sit out the encounter.

Navua will also miss two players, Thomas Dunn and Rahul Krishna are suspended for the match against Nasinu.

Other suspensions see, Tailevu Naitasiri missing Sikeli Tuiloma and Asaeli Tuinidau ruled out for the match against Nadroga, who will also miss Waisea Tale.

Nadi has Eneriko Matau on a double yellow, while Ramzan Khan of Suva is also out this weekend.

In matches this weekend, as mentioned, Extra Labasa plays Ba at 2pm at Subrail Park on Saturday, and at the HFC Bank Stadium at 7pm, Extra Rewa hosts Nadi.

On Sunday, in a double header, Flick Suva meets Lautoka at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy field in Vatuwaqa, and at 3pm, Nasinu battles Navua.

At 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Nadroga.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Nadi match on Mirchi FM.