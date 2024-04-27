Votoniu's last second header saves Nadi

Patrick Joseph celebrates after scoring for Rewa

The Nadi football team rallied from a goal down to secure a thrilling 1-1 draw against Rewa in the Digicel Fiji Premier League at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Ame Votoniu’s header from the corner kick in the last-second secured the Jet Setters with a point.

The Delta Tigers opened the account through Patrick Joseph in the second half to break the deadlock as both teams went into the breather locked at nil-all.

Rewa controlled most phases of the game and tried to play their one-two passes as Nadi managed some counter attacks but could not find the back of the net until the last second.

The Delta Tigers remain in top spot with 20 points after 8 matches while Nadi is in sixth position with 11 points.

The match played earlier today, Labasa held Ba 3-all at Subrail Park.

In the DFPL matches tomorrow, a double header will see Flick Suva meet Lautoka at 1pm at the Fiji FA Academy field in Vatuwaqa, and at 3pm, Nasinu battles Navua.

At 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Nadroga.