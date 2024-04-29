Reviving forgotten tradition through art

In an effort to revive a long-forgotten tradition, the Ulumate Project led by Na Tolu seeks to reintroduce the sacred art of crafting human hair within the Fijian iTaukei community.

This initiative aims to raise awareness of the cultural significance of the head and human hair, bridging the gap between past and present generations and reclaiming a vital aspect of Fijian heritage.

Na Tolu will collaborate with six renowned artists in the country to undertake this project, also showcasing their artwork for the upcoming exhibition.

Leader Daren Kamali aims to reintroduce awareness of the cultural significance of the head and human hair, recognizing them as sacred aspects of Fijian culture.

Na Tolu Ole Maiava highlights this project as resurrecting a forgotten Fijian tradition.

Artist Joana Monolagi emphasized bridging the generational gap by reclaiming our ancestral legacy.

The project not only celebrates the past but also reaffirms the enduring identity and heritage of the Fijian people.