Man remanded for alleged attempted rape

A 42-year-old man alleged to have attempted to rape his 14-year-old niece at a settlement in Labasa earlier this month has been remanded by the Labasa Magistrates Court.

The matter came to light when the victim informed a school teacher about the alleged incident.

A report was lodged at the Labasa Police Station whereby the accused was charged and produced in court and remanded at the Vaturekuka Corrections Center.

In another case, a 30-year-old man is in custody at the Nasinu Police Station for allegedly attempting to rape his 20-year-old sister in law.

The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday.

Police investigations continues.