Joint investigation underway on three separate fire incidents

Three separate fire incidents were reported yesterday in Nadi and Lautoka.

According to police, the first report was received from Dravuni Street in Lautoka, whereby two government quarters were completely destroyed in a fire at around 1am yesterday.

The first quarters was occupied by a 34-year-old woman and the second by a 55-year-old man.

The cost of damage is yet to be ascertained.

In the second case reported at Navakai in Nadi around 7pm, a three-bedroom home belonging to a 45-year-old man was completely destroyed in a fire.

The house was vacant during the time of incident and the cause of fire is yet to be established.

A joint investigation by police and the National Fire Authority is underway to determine the cause of the fire.