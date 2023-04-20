Supply network to be discussed during summit

The Russia-Ukraine war made Fiji’s efforts to recover from the pandemic more challenging, particularly due to supply chain issues.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the 2023 National Economic Summit is providing a platform for leaders from different fields to collectively address the issue.

Rabuka says there is a need to strengthen the laws and institutions.

“We must craft solutions together as a nation, you are the leaders in your own fields, and we come together as leaders of the nation. We need to strengthen our laws and institutions.”

Rabuka says investor confidence needs to be restored.

Fiji noted a surge in freight rates following the pandemic as high as 139%, which prompted businesses to learn new ways of trading to cushion the impacts.

The business sector also experienced delays in the shipment, therefore, orders were placed six months prior.