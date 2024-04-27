Tough defeat for Silktails

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails was taught a lesson, losing 60-0 to the Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs in round eight of the Jersey Flegg Cup in Sydney this afternoon.

The Bulldogs stamped their dominance from the opening whistle, scoring four tries in the first twenty minutes to hold a comfortable 28-0 lead at halftime.

The Silktails had several opportunities to score after the breather but were unable to convert them into points.

The Bulldogs maintained their momentum in the second half, piling more points and heaping more misery on the Wes Naiqama-coached side.

The Silktails will host the Parramatta Eels in round nine at Churchill Park in Lautoka next week.