Crucial win for Macuata

FMF Macuata has done just enough to remain in the Skipper Cup competition after defeating Tailevu 22-15 at Subrail Park in Labasa.

It was a tough match as both teams aimed to stay in Fiji’s premier rugby competition next season.

Joni Korolagilagi, Paula Bukavece and Emosi Rakari scored tries for the home side who were backed by their fans though the contest.

The visitors managed to cross Macuata’s tryline twice.

In other results, Yasawa beat Namosi 35-25, Ba lost 13-22 to Naitasiri and Lautoka upset Nadroga 10-5.