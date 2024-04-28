Edwards inspires Panthers defensive effort to hold out Cowboys

[Source: NRL]

A remarkable defensive performance by fullback Dylan Edwards helped the Panthers to survive a second half comeback from the Cowboys in North Queensland on Saturday night.

The Panthers led 24-4 in the 44th minute but were forced to defend their own line for much of the second half as the Cowboys fought back and needed to produce try saving tackle after try saving to triumph 26-20.

Hooker Mitch Kenny (43) topped the tackle count, while Isaah Yeo finished with 40 tackles, Liam Martin made 38 and even the backs contributed with centres Izack Tago and Taylan May making 23 and 21 tackles apiece.

Article continues after advertisement

Edwards is renowned for his brilliance in attack but the star fullback was called upon to produce 10 tackles – most of them trysavers on the Panthers line, including a brilliant one-on-one tackle on Jeremiah Nanai.

The Panthers were the first to score after five-eighth Jarome Luai threw a long pass for winger Brian To’o to celebrate his 100th NRL appearance with a try in just the third minute.

However, the Cowboys hit back after Tom Dearden picked up a loose ball that had been batted back by Mitch Kenny from a short Panthers drop out and passed out wide for unmarked winger Semi Valemei to cross in the corner.

After saving a try at the other end when he stopped Jeremiah Nanai on Penrith’s line, Edwards put the premiers further ahead with a 34th minute try after slicing through the defence.

Winger Paul Alamoti, who was a late inclusion in place of Fiji international Sunia Turuva, then delivered a hammer blow to the Cowboys when he intercepted a pass from Dearden to Scott Drinkwater and raced 60 metres to score on the stroke of halftime.

A Liam Martin try just four minutes after the interval extended Penrith’s lead to 24-4 and the game appeared as good as over but the Cowboys had other ideas.

Valentine Holmes started the fightback when he sliced between the defence from a scrum win near the Panthers tryline to score in the 48th minute and boom forward Kulikefu Finefeuiaki crashed over on the blindside six minutes later.

When Nanai beat Luai and pushed off Edwards to score in the 60th minute the North Queensland fans at QCB Stadium sensed an upset but a 71st minute Nathan Cleary penalty goal gave the Panthers a six point buffer.

Despite the Cowboys attacking the Penrith line, they were unable to score again as the visitors repeatedly came up with big defensive efforts to hold them out.