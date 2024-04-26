We need to convert opportunity into points: Rauluni

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women are hoping to improve in the kicking department for their Super W final clash against the Waratahs this weekend.

This follows the side’s 25-14 semi-final win over the Western Force in Suva last week, where fly half Jennifer Ravutia and inside centre Merewalesi Rokouono had an off-day with their kicking boots, missing 11 points at goal.

Drua Women’s coach Mosese Rauluni says the side cannot afford to miss any opportunities at goal against the Waratahs.

“Sometimes kickers have an off-day and unfortunately for us, we had both our kickers have an off-day, our best kickers. They’ve been practising every day, it’s not like they are going to start overloading with the practising. It’s just their processes that they go through with kicking.”

The Drua Women will take on the Waratahs in the Super W final on Sunday at 4pm at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane.

This match will air live on FBC Sports.