We will still make submission: Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu

Leader of Opposition Inia Seruiratu says despite not being part of the National Economic Summit, it doesn’t mean they will not make submissions.

There are no members of the Opposition present at the summit despite being invited.

Seruiratu has told FBC News that they want to give an opportunity to the government to formulate a plan and a vison and meeting other stakeholders.

He says this will also give the government time and space to come up with solutions, adding that non-attendance does not mean they will not participate.

Seruiratu says he is currently in Vanua Levu and meeting with some stakeholders and will make submissions to the government.