Database to aid government in tracking MSMEs

Efforts to develop digital databases for tracking businesses have commenced.

The Ministry of Trade in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme is spearheading the digitalization of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) by creating these databases.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for MSMEs Manoa Kamikamica emphasizes that the database will help determine the exact number of MSMEs across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that having more comprehensive data will enable the formulation of policies to support MSMEs effectively.

“With more data, you can create policies targeted to act effectively to implement outcomes. So I am expecting it to be a very powerful tool.”

Kamikamica notes that while there is an estimated 30,000 businesses in Fiji, there is currently no data to substantiate this figure.

He adds that implementing this tool will enable the government to provide enhanced support to bolster the MSME sector nationwide.