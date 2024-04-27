Drua call on fans to watch women's final on TV

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Drua franchise is calling on fans to watch the Super Rugby Women’s final tomorrow on FBC Sports.

Our Drua women are chasing a third successive title tomorrow in Brisbane.

Drua Head of Commercial and Marketing Shane Hussein is urging fans to make the Super W final the most-watched event on television this year.

He adds the reigning champions are going into the final as underdogs, and it would be fantastic for the players to know they have the country’s support by watching and cheering them on.

The Drua Women will take on NSW Waratahs at 4pm tomorrow.

You can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.