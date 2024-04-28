Minimum wage below adequate living standard, US report shows

Fiji’s minimum wage of $4 per hour falls short of providing a decent standard of living for workers and their families.

This, according to the 2023 US Department of State report on Human Rights Practices.

The report highlights the absence of an official poverty income threshold.

Employment regulations stipulate a 48-hour workweek for six days or 45 hours for five days with no legal limit on overtime, which employers typically compensate for.

According to the report, Occupational safety and health (OSH) experts actively identify unsafe conditions and address workers’ complaints although it remains unclear whether the law permits workers to leave hazardous situations without risking their employment.

Most work-related accidents noted in the report occur in sectors such as construction, retail, restaurants, mining, tourism and manufacturing.

The report states that while unions generally oversee safety standards in organized workplaces, many fail to meet them, and the Employment Ministry does not monitor all workplaces for compliance.

Excessive working hours are common in industries like security, transportation, and shipping. In 2019, over 66 percent of the workforce operated in the informal sector, including workers in tourism, aviation and transport.

The report says that it lacks the protections and rights available to formally employed workers.

The Employment Ministry’s Office of Labor Inspectorate is tasked with enforcing wage and hour laws but faces challenges in capacity and effectiveness.

Meanwhile, a team from the Employment Ministry is conducting consultations to review the minimum wage rate.

The Finance Minister is expected to make an announcement during the 2024/2025 National Budget announcement in June.

FBC News has also forwarded questions to the Employment Minister.