Drua women meet All Blacks stars

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Roosters Chicken Fijian Drua players were surprised yesterday when the Super Rugby Pacific side, the Blues, turned up to train at the same ground in Brisbane.

Players were star struck after training at the Easts Rugby club ground when they saw the likes of Caleb Clarke, Hoskins Sotutu, Mark Telea and Reiko Ioane.

The Drua players were delighted when the Blues management gave them the green light to have some selfies.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Even 7s legend Waisale Serevi and Drua coach Moses Rauluni also had their moments as well with the Blues stars.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Blues are in Brisbane for their clash with the Reds tonight at Suncorp Stadium.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Drua women wrapped up their training today with the captain’s run.



[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

They’ll play Waratahs in the Super Rugby Women’s final tomorrow at Ballymore Stadium.

You can watch this match live on FBC Sports at 4pm.