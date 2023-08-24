Accident claims another life

A 42-year-old man has died following an accident in Samabula yesterday.

According to Police, initial information gathered indicates that the victim allegedly lost control of his vehicle along Ratu Mara Road while heading to Suva and collided with another vehicle.

The victim was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital. where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the victim’s cause of death.

Police investigation continues.