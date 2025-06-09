Abuse of a teen ends in a 15-year sentence

[Photo: FILE]

A 77-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment by the Labasa High Court for sexually abusing his 14-year-old step-granddaughter.

The sentence was delivered by Judge Justice Lee Burney, who said the offending involved a serious breach of trust and repeated abuse within a family setting.

The court heard the offence took place between May and June 2024 in Labasa, while the victim was living in the same household. The man took advantage of being alone with her on multiple occasions.

The abuse began with sexual assault and escalated to rape. The victim reported the incidents to her mother, and the matter was later referred to the police.

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Justice Burney says the offending was persistent, even after concerns were raised within the family.

The Judge rejected submissions that the man’s age and ill health should reduce the sentence.

Justice Burney says such factors carry little weight in cases involving serious sexual offences against children.

He says courts must prioritise the protection of children and ensure offenders are held fully accountable. He added that leniency based on age could weaken deterrence and public confidence in the justice system.

A non-parole period of 10 years was imposed. Taking into account time already served, the man will be eligible for parole after nine years and 10 months.

Justice Burney says strong sentences are necessary to reflect the seriousness of such crimes and to denounce offending against children.

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