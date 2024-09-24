A mother’s fight against addiction

A 40-year-old mother of four, Sofaia Tutani is on a mission to share her difficult journey through addiction and homelessness to inspire hope among Fiji’s youth.

Originally from Somosomo in Taveuni with maternal ties to Qalikarua Matuku in Lau, Tutani story highlights the dangers of peer pressure.

Her struggle with drugs began in 2015 when she was introduced to methamphetamine by a European man in Sukuna Park while living as a street kid in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

“It looked like clear crystal rocks. When we took it, I lost my senses and started shaking. We thought it was good for us. I continued to take drugs until I felt really scared. I began to think about my kids, who were all born when I was in the depths of addiction.”

After her mother died and her father moved to Australia, Tutani was raised by her grandmother.

Although she had a supportive home, peer pressure led her to leave and live on the streets.

There, she faced severe challenges, including drug addiction and often turned to prostitution to survive.

In February 2023, Tutani reached her lowest point.

“I was at a stage where I could kill people. But my aunt’s voice echoed in my mind, reminding me that the door at home would always be open.”

When she returned home, her family welcomed her with love and support, having prayed for her return.

“I fell out of the car when I arrived. They started giving me water, and I spent hours trying to recognize my son.”

Now, Tutani is dedicated to helping others still caught in addiction.

She volunteers with street kids, sharing her story and distributing drug awareness booklets.

Tutani also stresses the need for better outreach from authorities to help those still using drugs.