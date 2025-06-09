Immigration leaders celebrate 30 years of cooperation

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Immigration leaders from across the Pacific gathered in Fiji to mark the 30th anniversary of the Pacific Immigration Development Community.

It is a regional organisation that promotes cooperation among immigration agencies.

The milestone was celebrated during the opening of the 30th PIDC Regional Annual Meeting at the Grand Pacific Hotel, officiated by Fiji’s Minister for Immigration, Viliame Naupoto.

Established in Fiji in 1996, the Pacific Immigration Development Community has grown into a key platform for collaboration, information sharing and partnership among Pacific immigration agencies.

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This year’s meeting is being held under the theme “Innovation, Security and Partnerships for a Secure Pacific Border,” reflecting the growing need for regional cooperation to address modern border security challenges.

Naupoto highlighted a range of global issues affecting immigration systems, including migration pressures, economic uncertainty, international conflicts and emerging security threats.

Naupoto also reaffirmed the goals of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, noting the important role immigration agencies play in supporting opportunities and the safe movement of people.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of Pacific nations to strengthening partnerships, maintaining secure borders and building a safer and more connected region for future generations.