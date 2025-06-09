New facility boosts hygiene and safety in Matainoco

[Photo Credit: Fiji Governmen]

The people of Matainoco Village in Buretu, Tailevu, now have a new cyclone-resilient ablution block designed to improve sanitation and provide a safe facility during natural disasters.

The $62,175.90 project was officially opened yesterday by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka.

Article continues after advertisement

Minister Ditoka says the facility is built for both daily use and as a hygienic, secure space for villagers when disasters strike.

“The objective is to provide a safe and resilient facility that ensures proper sanitation during extended stays caused by natural disasters or emergencies.”

He says strengthening rural infrastructure ensures communities remain protected and have access to essential services in times of crisis.

Matainoco Village Headman, Timoci Maiwiriwiri, thanked the Coalition Government for the investment, saying it will help safeguard villagers from disease and improve overall well-being.

“This project shows the government’s commitment to rural communities and to the health and dignity of our people.”

The new facility will support villagers of all ages and forms part of the government’s push to build more resilient and healthy communities across Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.