$6.5m Extra Supermarket sees 160 jobs created

Extra Supermarket has provided employment for 160 individuals through its multimillion-dollar investment in the administrative center of the Northern Division.

Its $6.5 million Labasa Branch marks their first-ever investment in Vanua Levu, undertaken through the government’s ongoing Look North Policy.

Architect Raymond Prasad says the state-of-the-art facility boasts a range of world-class products and services, providing an exhilarating experience for its customers.

“When I first walked in to this store, it was unbelievable… In terms of the feeling that you got here, it is not just the space and the amenities in the store but the compliment of goods. So, I would be happy shopping in this supermarket anywhere in the world.”

Prasad says they have introduced a significant number of products and services that were not available in the area, ensuring convenience for the residents.

He says they have also strengthened their partnership with small and medium enterprises for the supply of fresh produce to be sold at the supermarket.

In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, the supermarket has taken charge of environmental conservation with the use of a 150-kilowatt solar power system, with plans to add another 100-kilowatt solar power system in the near future.

Extra Supermarket’s Labasa Branch covers an area of 2,000 square meters, with over 30,000 categories of items featured on its 18 isles.

The fastest-growing supermarket chain plans to expand its reach to Savusavu.

It opened its doors at 7am today, with a positive turnout of shoppers.