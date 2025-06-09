37 people charged for non-sexual offenses in October

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has released its latest statistics for serious crimes filed in Fiji’s High Courts during the month of October.

According to the ODPP, a total of 21 indictments were filed last month, involving 41 counts of non-sexual offences.

A total of 37 people were charged — including two juveniles and three police officers. There were 24 victims, and in five cases, the accused and victims were related.

Among the charges were murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, burglary, theft, assault, arson, and drug offences.

In one murder case, a 33-year-old man was charged with killing his 22-year-old wife, who allegedly died after being beaten with a broom handle.

In another case, a 31-year-old man was charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving his vehicle at another person with the intent to kill, damaging a supermarket wall in the process.

Several domestic violence cases were also filed. A 43-year-old man allegedly hit his wife on the head with a torch, while two other men were charged for assaulting their partners.

Two separate assault cases involved young girls — aged eight and eleven. The accused in those cases also face separate rape charges, which are recorded in the sexual offences statistics.

A 30-year-old man was charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to his mother’s home.

In another case, three men were charged for using diving gear and explosives to fish illegally.

Meanwhile, a 27-year-old man was charged with personation, aggravated burglary, and theft after allegedly posing as a police officer and stealing jewellery from a victim’s home.

A major drug case was also recorded, involving three serving police officers, one former officer, a Nigerian national, and two others, all charged with importing 4.86 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The ODPP says the aggravated robbery and burglary cases involved house and shop break-ins, as well as street muggings.

And in one case, three teenagers were charged with breaking into a home and stealing assorted items.

