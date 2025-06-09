$2m Nabouwalu passenger terminal commissioned to aid Bua travel

The Nabouwalu Passenger Services Terminal has been commissioned officially marking a major milestone to improve transport infrastructure and service delivery in rural and maritime communities.

Minister for Housing and Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, says the new facility will significantly improve safety, comfort and dignity for passengers who rely on Nabouwalu as a key transport hub.

He says for years, passengers waited in the sun and rain without proper facilities and today that changes

He says the $2 million terminal is part of a wider vision to develop Nabouwalu Township and strengthen economic opportunities in Bua Province, noting that rural communities deserve the same level of services as urban centres.

“The kiosks and ticket booths open doors for local businesses. There are 3 food kiosk, 1 handicraft and 1 hair salon. These are all businesses from Bua. This is the start of a vibrant town center that will bring jobs, attract investment, and support the growth of Bua. When the community grows, families grow. When families grow, Fiji grows. With a police post here, modern facilities, and proper offices, everyone can travel with confidence and peace of mind.

Nalumisa says with the construction now complete, the next chapter begins.

He says the management of the terminal will be handed to the Savusavu Town Council.

Nalumisa further announced the next stage of development for the area.

He says the foreshore lease adjacent to the terminal is now being processed by the Department of Lands.

He says the advertisement period is underway to allow for any objections before the lease is issued.

The Minister adds that once the lease is secured, they will proceed with the required survey and Environmental Impact Assessment.

This will allow them to engage qualified consultants and contractors to begin engineering and backfilling works.

Phase 2 will include the construction of a covered boardwalk—approximately 200 metres long—linking this new terminal directly to the jetty.

Nalumisa says this will make travel easier, safer, and more comfortable, especially during bad weather.

The estimated investment is around $1.5 million, and a full appraisal will be prepared based on current market conditions.

