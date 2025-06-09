28 farmers receive grant

[Source: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

Twenty-eight farmers from the Western Division have been empowered with the Sugarcane Assistance Grant, a government initiative aimed at strengthening the industry by supporting both new and existing farmers.

The handover ceremony was officiated by the Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, who emphasized the government’s commitment to revitalizing one of Fiji’s key agricultural sectors.

Singh stated this initiative is not just about helping farmers, but also about empowering the current growers to expand, invest, continue, and strengthen the long-term viability of the sugar industry.

He urged the recipients to remain committed and dedicated to the sector’s growth.

“I recommend that all of you come with a strong commitment to the sugar industry and the idea of supporting it. Invest in your future and take your very healthy step on the way.”

Among the recipients was 50-year-old Varayama Qovukula from Nailaga, Ba, who expressed his gratitude for the timely support.

“I am really thankful to the government and the Sugar Ministry for this assistance with the grant and lease, which will help us with the planting and harvesting of our sugarcane plantation.”

In addition to the grants, the ministry also handed over new land leases to eight farmers, further enabling them to continue or expand their cultivation efforts.

Recognizing the challenges faced by cane growers, Minister Singh also announced the launch of a new toll-free helpline – 1569, which will serve as a direct line for farmers to seek information or report issues they may face on the ground.

The sugar industry remains a vital part of Fiji’s economy, and initiatives like these aim to build resilience, enhance production, and ensure sustainability for future generations of farmers.

