$24m investment to address food shortage

[Source: European Union in the Pacific]

Outgoing EU Ambassador to the Pacific Sujiro Seam says the Russia-Ukraine war is causing shortages of food feedstock, fuel, and access to finance.

Seam says to tackle this issue, developing partners are stepping up to assist Pacific island countries, including Fiji.

Seam was speaking during the signing of the “Sustainable Transformation of Domestic Agri-Food Systems in Fiji, Samoa, and Solomon Islands” project this week.

Seam says the $24 million project aims to address the negative consequences of the war.

“Until we end this war in Ukraine, which remains the primary objective of the European Union, supported by the whole of the Pacific, which remains the only region in the world that unanimously supports all the efforts in the United Nations General Assembly to bring an end to the war in Ukraine,”

The three-year project is funded by the Food and Agriculture Organization in collaboration with the European Union.

During this period, FAO will also provide extensive technical expertise and other assistance to the three PICs.