24 New clubs give Fijian kids a voice

Source: Save the Children NZ [file photo]

The protection of children and prevention of abuse in Fiji require a stronger focus on listening to children themselves.

Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Shairana Ali states that children are experts in their own lives and their voices must be central to any response to child sexual abuse.

She highlighted initiatives by Save the Children Fiji to ensure children are heard and believed including the establishment of 24 child clubs in informal settlements, child advisory groups and the use of child-friendly methods such as storytelling, art and confidential digital reporting tools.

Children don’t grow up alone, they grow up surrounded by family, communities and faith-based organizations.

“When you talk about engaging community and faith-based leaders for change, we are really talking about strengthening the circle of protection around you. Because in Fiji, a child doesn’t grow up alone. They grow up in the embrace of their mama, the church, a settlement, a family. And every one of those spaces must be safe.”

She also stresses the role of community and faith-based leaders in creating safe environments.

We’ve always told faith-based organizations that your voice can open doors for children to speak, but it can also close them. Which role will you choose? And we are proud to say that many of the faith-based organizations have recognized early signs of abuse.

University of the South Pacific Academic Dr Natasha Khan points out that recent studies show most child abuse in Fiji happens within the home.

Experts are calling for stronger interventions, including increased resources for social welfare, timely legal processes, education for legal officers handling child abuse cases and community-level prevention programs focusing on positive parenting, youth engagement and awareness campaigns.

