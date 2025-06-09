2026 school term dates confirmed

The Ministry of Education has released the official school term dates for 2026.

Term 1 will run from 26 January to 1 May, followed by a two-week break from 4 to 15 May.

Term 2 will be held from 18 May to 21 August, with a mid-year break from 24 August to 4 September.

Term 3 will start on 7 September and end on 4 December, before the seven-week holiday break from 7 December to 22 January 2027.

The Ministry says the schedule provides a balanced structure for teaching and learning while ensuring adequate rest for students and teachers.

