$2 million push to power community projects

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Government has doubled the Multi-Ethnic Affairs grant to $2 million this year.

This, according to the Ministry signals a stronger push for grassroots development and community inclusion.

The grant stood at $1.2 million last year.

Article continues after advertisement

The announcement came during the opening of the Olosara Ram Mandir Crossing in Nadi.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs and Sugar Industry Charan Jeath Singh said the increase would allow more villages and settlements to access vital infrastructure, especially in rural and semi-urban areas.

He said 202 projects were delivered under the program last year, and the expanded funding will enable even more in 2025.

Singh stressed that such initiatives go beyond construction, strengthening social ties and ensuring communities are not left behind.

The $9,950 Olosara crossing was completed through joint effort. The ministry supplied the materials, while the Olosara Mandir Committee provided the labour.

Singh states this partnership shows how government and communities can work side by side to deliver lasting change.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.