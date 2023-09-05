10 traders under spotlight

Registered businesses are constantly exploiting the loopholes in the law and taking advantage of people, says Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil.

The Consumer Watchdog has put 10 businesses under the spotlight for exploiting loopholes.

Shandil says the registered businesses are duping people of their money.

“These 10 businesses are very notorious; they rip off consumers of their hard-earned money with the pretense of providing some services and products, which they tend to fail to provide to consumers.”

The Consumer Council is working with relevant stakeholders to address this issue so that necessary changes can take place.

The council emphasized that stringent action should be taken and current legislation should be reviewed to curb such incidents.