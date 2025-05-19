[Source: Bollywood Hungama]
The winners of the Zee Cine Awards 2025 are as follows:
Best Film
Stree 2
Best Director
Amar Kaushik – Stree 2
Best Actor (Female)
Shraddha Kapoor – Stree 2
Kriti Sanon – Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Best Actor (Male)
Kartik Aaryan – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Vikrant Massey – Sector 36
Best Debut Actor (Male)
Abhyay Verma – Munjya
Best Actor In Comic Role
Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana – Stree 2
Best Debut Director
Kunal Kemmu – Madgaon Express
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Madhubanti Bagchi – (Aaj Ki Raat) Stree 2
Best Music
Sachin-Jigar – Stree 2
Best Lyrics
Irshad Kamil – (Mainu Vida Karo) from Amar Singh Chamkila
Best Cinematography
Laapataa Ladies
Best Editing
Aarti Bajaj – Amar Singh Chamkila
Best VFX
Munjyaa
Expert Costume Design
Darshan Jhalan – Laapataa Ladies
Best Production Design
Amar Singh Chamkila
Expert Background Score
Sandeep Shirodkar – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3
Expert Sound Design
Kingshuk Moran – Stree 2
Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.