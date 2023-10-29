Vikrant Massey defeats Kangana Ranaut as 12th Fail crushes Tejas

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

An unexpected phenomenon happened at the domestic box office on Saturday, leaving the industry circles shocked.

On Saturday, Vikrant Massey, who is known to charge Rs. 75 lakhs per film, defeated Kangana Ranaut, who claims to charge anywhere between Rs. 10-15 crore per film, at the India box office.

Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious Air Force drama, Tejas, has emerged as a true-blue disaster of Hindi Cinema as the film has failed to show any growth in collections at the box office. After scoring Rs 1.25 crore on Friday, Tejas collected another Rs. 1.20 crore on Saturday taking the two-day total collection to Rs. 2.45 crores. For those unaware, Tejas is made on a budget of Rs. 60 crore excluding print and publicity costs, and will entail huge losses for the producers with this sort of box office trending.

On the other hand, the small-budget drama, 12th Fail, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra showed a 100 percent jump in collections on Saturday. According to early estimates, 12th Fail is headed to score Rs. 2.10 to 2.30 crores on the second day, taking the day’s total collection to Rs. 3.30 crores.

12th Fail will be looking at an opening weekend in the range of Rs. 5.75 to 6 crores, which will be almost 50 percent more than Tejas. To think of it, Tejas is a much much bigger film than 12th Fail, yet, the numbers are nowhere close. It’s certainly a case of lack of interest in the audience around everything related to Tejas – right from the plot to the star-cast.