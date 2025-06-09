Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole shares cryptic post

[Source: ENews]

Kayla Nicole is looking ahead.

The sports reporter—who dated Travis Kelce for about five years from 2017 until 2022—has seemingly responded to Taylor Swift’s new album The Life of a Showgirl amid fan speculation that album track “Opalite” takes a few digs about her.

The sports reporter reposted a clip to her Instagram Stories Sept. 5 from the third season of America’s Top Model in which host Tyra Banks asked eventual winner Eva Marcille, “How do you compare yourself to the other girls out there?” before Eva responds, “I don’t compare myself to other girls…I’m no comparison to anyone else.”

On “Opalite,” Taylor reflects on past relationships before she and the Kansas City Chiefs players found one another and describes his dating history in the chorus as him “dancing through the lightning strikes” and him “sleepless in the onyx night” before he finally made his “own sunshine.”

The second verse is also being interpreted as being about Travis’ relationship with Kayla.

“You couldn’t understand it / Why you felt alone,” Taylor sings. “You were in it for real / She was in her phone / You were just a pose / And don’t we try to love love / And give it all we got / You finally left the table / And what a simple thought / You’re starving ’til you’re not.”

In a clip that resurfaced after the album’s release, Travis and Kayla are seen growing frustrated with one another while finishing up a meal at a restaurant.

“Sometimes, if someone would pay me attention,” she said in the video as Travis tried to pull the phone from her hands, “I wouldn’t have to go on social media and seek validation from a bunch of strangers on the internet.”

Travis continued to express frustration at his then-girlfriend for documenting the moment.

“Oh, my God. Get off your phone,” he said. “Get off your phone. You’re not even drinking your wine anymore. Can we go?”

E! News previously reached out to Kayla’s reps for comment and has not heard back.

And, while Taylor hasn’t addressed the speculation that “Opalite” references Kayla, she has spoken to Travis’ fondness for the track.

“He loves that one,” she explained to Capital Breakfast on Oct. 3. “I have favorite words, favorite phrases, things I’ll put in an endless file of lyrics that I’m constantly going to go and cherry-pick from when I’m writing.”

“I had written down the word ‘opalite’ because I learned that it is actually a man-made opal,” the 35-year-old added. “Opal can be man-made just like diamonds. Travis’ birthstone is an opal, so I have always fixated on that, and I’ve always loved that stone.”

