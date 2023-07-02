Entertainment

‘Secret Chef’ delicious show out this week

July 2, 2023 2:36 pm

[Source: CNN Entertainment]

The 4th of July holiday gives me permission to declare my freedom from calorie concerns.

Summer is officially here and I’m leaning into the cookouts, fresh tomatoes and plenty of ice cream. Not to mention the extended hours of daylight.

However, none of that will stop me from enjoying some tasty new television, either.

Article continues after advertisement

So let’s go!

Reminder that I simply adore movies and shows that celebrate food.

Over on Hulu, David Chang is blessing us with “Secret Chef,” billed as a “twist and playful turn on the food competition series.”

“Ten contestants from all walks of life – from professional chefs and home cooks to social media influencers – are isolated in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts,” according to Hulu.

“Guided by a mischievous animated talking hat, the chefs are tasked to perform a series of cooking challenges. However, there are no judges, and the chefs must rate each other’s final dishes in blind taste tests. With their true identities concealed, everything will be hidden except the one thing that matters most … the food.”

Yes, please!

Mind you, I am more into eating than cooking in real life, but I very much enjoy watching others work their magic in the kitchen.

Speaking of magic, “Is It Cake?” is back for a second season starting Friday. I love this competition show in which pastry pros make hyper-realistic cakes look like everyday objects.

Add Season 2 of “The Bear” on FX, and you pretty much have all the courses covered.

“Is It Cake?” is over on Netflix, while “Secret Chef” is currently streaming on Hulu.

Angela Bassett is finally getting an Academy Award.

Her fans have long complained they believe that Bassett should have received an Oscar for her portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” and that argument was resurrected earlier this year when she was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

While the latter was history-making in that it made Bassett the first person of color, first woman and first Marvel Studios actor to be nominated for a performance in a comic book adaptation for the prestigious award, she didn’t win.

This week it was announced that the esteemed actress will be the recipient of an honorary Oscar for her contributions to film at the 2023 Governors Awards.

As wonderful as that is, I’m still pulling for her to win an acting Oscar. She deserves it!

Believe it or not, “The Idol Vol. 1” soundtrack isn’t just music from Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye.

While Tesfaye stars in the controversial HBO series set in the music industry, other artists join him on the soundtrack, including Madonna and rapper Future. (HBO and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

Tesfaye told Interview that he drew inspiration from the past for “The Idol” soundtrack.

“I’ve been inspired by ‘The Wall’ and ‘Purple Rain’ and when Bowie was doing it, but even films like ‘Shaft,’ the music is literally telling the story of the film,” Tesfaye said.

“I want to challenge myself and I feel like, as a musician, I’m the best I’ve ever been,” he told the publication.

The soundtrack drops Friday.

Monsters, mayhem and the final season with Henry Cavill.

Season 3 of “The Witcher” is out on Netflix, and the streaming giant is promising more “monarchs, mages, and beasts” in the fantasy series this go-round.

It will be interesting to see exactly how the series sets things up for the big switcheroo, when Cavill departs and new Witcher Liam Hemsworth taikes the stage in Season 4.

Whatever the case may be, get ready for some fantastical action.

PM applauds Fiji Airways achievements

More work needs to be done: AG

Huge potential for Fiji to be a mushroom hub

PM opens new boys hostel

Driver to front court for alleged theft

Australia names Fiji High Commissioner

Save the Children Fiji urges vigilant supervision

$5m for PWD

Sugar Cane Growers Fund acknowledges government support

Lal explains bond criteria under TELS

One Health approach to fighting Leptospirosis

London prosecutor calls Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey ‘a sexual bully’ who preys on men

Hannibal Gaddafi moved to hospital in 'critical condition' in Lebanon, Al-Hadath TV reports

Priceless moments for fans

Hardcourts to be constructed, tracks upgraded

Los Angeles hotel workers strike over wages, housing

Chua impressed with goalkeeper Waqali

Fox ushers out Geraldo Rivera with tribute as he says he was fired from ‘The Five’

Karen Allen on one last hurrah as Marion Ravenwood in ‘Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny’

Third quarter kicks off with China PMI in spotlight

Hollywood’s actors may join its writers on strike.

Rioters assault home of French mayor, injure his wife

Cook Islands Incredible run continues with victory over Vanuatu

Australian commodities exports surge to record $300 billion

Hannibal Gaddafi moved to a hospital in 'critical condition' in Lebanon, Al-Hadath TV reports

Baltimore mass shooting leaves 2 dead, several children among 28 injured

From fan to teammate

Young Kulas optimistic of semi-final

Finance Minister calls for patience

Dauloloma fires warning shot

Maintaining expenditure is crucial: Dr Fong

Double from DCE leads Manly to tight win over Roosters

Competition becoming tough for tourism industry

Top seed Alcaraz confident, says Djokovic is Wimbledon favourite

Proper accountability needed says Prasad

Community updated on police operations

Women and youths urged to grasp opportunities

Tourism Fiji scoops Chinese Award

US lawmaker asks Blinken for details on probe

Mum recalls Sele's waterboy days

Fertilizer subsidy to ease burden

Travis Scott will not face criminal charges

Tavua holds Suva to a draw

Ministers allowance to be reduced

NZ thumps Solomon Islands to reach semis

More arrested for alleged drug possession

Cadets reminded of their great potential

All-conquering Djokovic is the 'greatest'

Ballu Khan’s property up for mortgagee sale

Midfielder Cleverley announces retirement

Mutiny shows damage Putin has done to Russia

Ron DeSantis criticized over 'homophobic' video

‘Secret Chef’ delicious show out this week

Don't step back an inch

Students found in possession of illicit drugs

Government to work on new development plan

Naizal, Rawaqa joins Suva

Streamlining efforts won't result in job losses

Hayne involved in prison emergency

Ensuring safety for all paramount says Tikoduadua

Sporadic violence, but calmer night in France

Olympic champion Dressel fails to qualify

Keys lays down a marker

Balanced budget says Ditoka

Mexico blasts new Florida immigration law

Angela Bassett to receive honorary Oscar

Alan Arkin, Oscar-winning actor, dead at 89

At least 51 killed and 32 injured

Seeto criticizes civil service's laid back attitude

FCS happy with budget allocation

Increasing cane production remains a priority

$10m for capital projects

Special memories at home for Lomani

We really wanted to win: Chua

Australia six-wickets away from victory

West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time

Cobbo hat-trick helps Broncos bounce-back at the Gabba

Cowboys thump Tigers with biggest win in club history

Young Kulas fly over New Caledonia

Raiders hold off Titans in nail-biter

FRCS Chief clarifies duty implementation

Young Kulas brace for New Caledonia

Halabe against increase in excise duty

Robot takes podium as orchestra conductor

Civil service need reshaping says Chand

Fiji Hockey set for qualifiers

Survey boat to enhance outreach in remote areas

NBA transaction roundup

Ride involved in fatal mishap will not operate: Singh

Inter Milan announce exits of Skriniar

60 inmates take part in Yellow Ribbon Walk

Labasa breaks Rewa’s winning run in DFPL

India bus fire kills 25

Spanish archaeologists plan rescue

Kumari and Wati meet stars

RFMF will uphold Constitution, leaders urged to hold dialogue

FHTA’s majority requests accommodated

Underdog tag for Young Kulas

Budget confirms commitment to improve water services

Youngsters shine in National Rapid Chess

Swiatek pulls out of Bad Homburg semis

Budget allocated for Lautoka Pool project

Barcelona release defender Umtiti

Police Force to increase manpower

$38.6million for iTaukei Affairs

Macron accuses rioters of exploiting teen

Christopher Eubanks reaches Mallorca final

First Marvel musical at Disneyland

Indonesia's Java escapes 6.4 magnitude quake

Ancient Greek altar unearthed

Budget is the result of consultations: PM

Welagi villagers ready to host Flying Fijians

Real challenge begins now: Prasad

Government delivers promise to Fijiana

England’s hopes fading in Ashes

FNPF 18% contribution restored, civil service pay review

Mixed reactions from Opposition members

Implementation key to achieving desired outcome

Chamber has confidence in national budget

MSME and co-operatives crucial for economy

Lautoka thrashes Nadroga

Tago, Luai fire as Panthers show class in comeback win

Rabbitohs muscle up to secure big win

China's Xi to attend, deliver speech at SCO summit via video link - foreign ministry

Naomi Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2.

Government not selling Drua shares

Massive $845m for education

$387.6m for FRA

More support for women in league

Seven percent interest rate for FNPF members

Nasinu Touch Rugby teams up with R.C Manubhai

Foreign exchange remains strong

Stolen 16th century Vasari letter returned

Woman dies following ferris wheel mishap

U.S. State Dept OKs two possible military sales to Taiwan -Pentagon

Tourism Fiji happy with budget allocation

It’s a flat Budget says Labour

Govind Park and Lautoka pool badly planned projects: Prasad

Prominent Mexican vigilante leader slain in violent attack

Wallabies centre Kerevi on the plane to South Africa

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homers as Blue Jays edge Giants

New Madrid gallery brings royal treasures

Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry allocated $41.6m

Storm Beatriz approaches Mexican Pacific resorts, hurricane expected

Dolly Parton turning to rock

Rapper Travis Scott avoids charges over Texas crowd crush

France unrest: Third night of riots after police shoot teen, officer charged

Ready, try to stay steady, go!

$9.7m for sports

Companies extend support for Netball Fiji

Another Hill turns professional

Three players handed season-long suspensions

Independent inspection underway

Coco Gauff cruises past Jessica Pegula

Former CONMEBOL president Napout to be released from U.S. jail

All outstanding TELS debt forgiven

YouTube star writes song to respond to accusing fans

Health budget to address staff shortage

Social Welfare benefits increase

Two VAT rates from August

5% increase on alcohol and tobacco excise duty

Fiscal deficit reduces dramatically

WAF budget allocation increases

BUDGET UPDATE

Google to block news in Canada over law on paying publishers

Wagner still recruiting despite mutiny, BBC finds

Government commits to climate insurance

Yayoi Kusama's polka dot art opens Manchester's £211m arts venue Aviva Studios

Health system on the verge of collapse: Prasad

$1b needed to service public debt

Major reduction in the deficit says Prasad

Government raises expenditure ceiling to $4,339.9 million

Madonna discharged from hospital after serious bacterial infection

Paracetamol maker Granules India flags significant operations hit from cyber attack

Panama expects to be struck off the financial crime watch list in October

Community-based project to build resilience

Wagner merch soars in price

Canadian wildfire smoke spreads

Trade ministry focuses on investment

Expect fiscal consolidation: Dr Sen

England thumps Fiji U20

Next job for Young Kulas

Riots spread, thousands march in memory of shot teenager

Government needs to prioritize: Abraham

MBHS U19 to defend cricket title

Black Ferns outclass Wallaroos

Curiosity surrounds national budget

Business confidence boost important: IMF

Slick Sharks prove too classy for Dragons

17 new COVID-19 cases

St. Giles and Twomey hospitals to undergo renovation

LTA reviews vehicle inspection process

More efforts needed to implement climate plans

From caterers to cowboy outfitters: Writers' strike hits Hollywood economy

A soundtrack for the season from rock band that includes former R.E.M. members

Alleged Russian spy to be charged over deadly strike

Harry's phone-hacking lawsuit 'entirely speculative'

Crucial game for Fiji U20

Macuata Rugby seals first sponsorship deal

PM requests understanding from Fijians