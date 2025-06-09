Ozzy Osbourne says farewell

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

The singer joined forces with guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer, and drummer Bill Ward for the first time in 20 years.

More than 50 years after they first formed, the original lineup of Black Sabbath reunited to bid farewell to Ozzy Osbourne.

The legendary rocker took the stage Saturday for his final performance before a crowd of some 40,000 at England’s Villa Park. Titled Back to the Beginning, the 10-hour event was an ode to heavy metal, held just miles away from where Osbourne and his bandmates grew up in Birmingham, and featured a stellar lineup of rock n’ roll greats.

Early in the show, Osbourne emerged from beneath the stage, sitting atop a winged throne. “Let the madness begin,” he announced, per the Associated Press.

Later he paid tribute to the crowd of thousands: “I don’t know what to say, man, I’ve been laid up for like six years,” he said. “You have no idea how I feel — thank you from the bottom of my heart. You’re all special. Let’s go crazy, come on.”

Osbourne, who stepped back from live performance after his ability to stand and walk were impacted by health issues including Parkinson’s disease and emphysema, played solo for the first time in nearly seven years.

The musician then welcomed to the stage the founding members of his 1970s heavy metal band: guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Terence Butler (known as Geezer), and drummer Bill Ward.

They kicked things off with “War Pigs,” before singing “NIB,” “Iron Man,” and “Paranoid.” The four-song set marked their first time performing together since 2005.

Ahead of Black Sabbath’s fourth song, Osbourne warned the crowd, “Unfortunately, we’ve come to our final song — ever.”

After a pause, he then expressed further gratitude, adding, “I just want to say to you on behalf of the guys in Black Sabbath and myself, your support over the years has made it all possible for us to live the lifestyle that we do. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I love you. We love you.”

