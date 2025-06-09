Oscars 2026: The best moments from Hollywood’s biggest night

[Source: CNN]

Hollywood’s biggest stars gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday to honor some incredible movies and celebrate the power of film, while giving in to the fact that putting the world’s troubles aside, even for a night, is impossible.

There were indeed some happy moments, including history-making wins and uplifting musical performances.

But there was also an element of sadness — much time was devoted to honoring those legends we lost this year, and even host Conan O’Brien took time to acknowledge that we live in “very chaotic, frightening times.”

How will this year’s Oscars stand the test of time? Coming amid turmoil both at home and abroad, maybe its lesson is that difficult moments can lead to incredible art, and that celebrating together is all the more important.

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On with the show!

A DECISIVE BEST ACTOR WIN FOR MICHAEL B. JORDAN

Going back to those “Sinners” triumphs…

With no clear frontrunner, all eyes were on the best actor race this year and the top award went to Michael B. Jordan for his performance playing twins Smoke and Stack in the film.

The actor appeared stunned when his name was read and the theater erupted in thunderous applause as the former child actor accepted his first-ever Oscar.

After thanking his family, who were all in the audience, Jordan thanked the film’s director, Oscar-winner Ryan Coogler, who has cast Jordan in every film he’s made.

“You gave me the opportunity and the space to be seen,” he said.

Jordan called out Black Oscar-winning actors who came before him, including Sidney Poitier, Denzel Washington, Jamie Foxx and Halle Berry, among others, saying how proud he was to stand “amongst those giants, amongst those greats, amongst my ancestors.”

THE “DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2” PROMOTIONAL STUNT WE WELCOMED

Note to future Oscars bookers: If you’re going to put what is essentially a commercial in the middle of the ceremony, it better be this good.

Anna Wintour made a surprise appearance on the Oscars stage — even dropping her signature sunglasses, at least for a while, for the occasion.

The legendary Vogue editor appeared alongside Anne Hathaway to present two awards — for costume design and makeup, and for hairstyling, both of which went to “Frankenstein.”

Wintour and Hathaway walked out to “Vogue” by Madonna, a song that famously appears in “The Devil Wears Prada,” the film in which Hathaway stars alongside Meryl Streep, who plays Miranda Priestly, a character believed to be loosely based on Wintour.

A sequel to the beloved 2006 film will be released in theaters on May 1.

The duo nodded at the film while presenting, with Wintour jokingly calling Hathaway “Emily” at one point, a reference to the assistant character played by Emily Blunt in the movie.

SOME BIG FIRSTS

A big moment came when Autumn Durald Arkapaw, who worked on “Sinners,” took the award for best cinematography — becoming the first woman and person of color to take home the Oscar in that category.

Accepting the award, she asked all the women in the room to stand. “Because I feel like I don’t get here without you guys,” she said to a roar of long applause. “I really, really, truly mean that.”

Another history-making moment came when “Golden” from “KPop Demon Hunters” became the first K-Pop tune to win the award for best original song.

The song has dominated awards season — and streaming.

“Growing up, you know, people made fun of me for liking K-Pop but now everyone is singing our song, and all the Korean lyrics,” EJAE, one of the singers and songwriters on “Golden,” said in an emotional acceptance speech.

“I’m so proud.”

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