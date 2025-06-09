Apple draws Hollywood talent, Emmy recognition with creative risks

[Source: Reuters]

Nearly six years after technology giant Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab made its Hollywood debut with the launch of Apple TV+, the iPhone maker is positioned for primetime glory at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

Apple’s streaming service earned 81 Emmy nominations for 14 titles this year, the company’s strongest showing to date at the annual celebration of television excellence.

Its science-fiction series “Severance” and Hollywood satire “The Studio” are frontrunners for best drama and best comedy, awards experts say.

The company known for its carefully cultivated image has taken chances on unconventional stories, trusted script writers and provided creative freedom, according to producers, writers and actors who have worked with Apple TV+.

Its approach has helped Apple attract A-list talent and elevated its reputation in Hollywood.

