'Amazing' - US producer Timbaland praises Kiwi singer

[Source: 1News Entertainment]

New Zealand singer AACACIA has opened up about the moment US producer Timbaland celebrated her skill in front of thousands of music fans.

The rising Kiwi star appeared on Timbaland’s live-streamed TikTok show, Timbo Idol, where he shared his thoughts on her upcoming track.

Timbaland regularly checks in with emerging creatives to offer guidance about their music and work – and he’s known to be brutal when needed with his feedback.

Article continues after advertisement

He’s recently been hosting sessions on TikTok to open the floor for undiscovered artists to showcase their music.

AACACIA told 1News: “I was shaking. I was so intrigued to see what he thought about my stuff. If he doesn’t like the music, he’ll let you know.”

But the honesty policy worked in AACACIA’s favour. After playing a snippet of a yet-to-be-released song, he applauded her talent.

At the end of her chat with Timbaland, he asked her to keep him involved as she brings another demo to life, telling her, “I just followed you. Make sure you send me that.”

AACACIA, a singer and songwriter from Taupō, made a name for herself in 2021 after hitting the Top 40 alongside US rapper Fetty Wap on Drax Project’s multi-platinum single Firefly. The same year she played the opening spot for shows of some of our biggest names like Six60 and Mitch James.

With a sound spanning from RnB pop into soul-infused rock, she’s since gone on to release a series of tracks like Home Away From Home and Alone.

AACACIA said opening herself up to someone else’s opinion in front of so many people was “pretty nerve-wracking” – but was relieved to hear such positive support.

Timbaland, who hailed from Norfolk, Virginia, is known for his work with artists such as Rihanna, Jay Z, Drake, Nelly Furtado, Chance the Rapper and OneRepublic.

The 51-year-old is behind countless megahits, including Missy Elliott’s Work It, Dido’s White Flag and Drunk in Love by Beyonce.

After producing Justin Timberlake’s smash albums FutureSex/LoveSounds and The 20/20 Experience, the pair have teamed up again for the former N*Sync band member’s upcoming album.

AACACIA said to have approval from someone so influential across the industry is a big deal – and wants to pass on the inspiration she’s felt.

She said: “Hustle hard and put yourself out there.