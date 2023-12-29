Vodafone Fiji transfers unclaimed M-PAiSA Funds to RBF

[File Photo]

Thousands of dollars of unclaimed money in dormant M-PAiSA accounts have been paid to the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

This is because hundreds of account holders failed to come forward to claim the monies after Vodafone Fiji published the list of account holders on their website.

The publication was done under Section 26 of the National Payment System Regulations 2022.

It was for MPAiSA account holders whose account has been dormant for a period of 18 consecutive months, for the period until September 22, 2023.

FBC News discovered that claims range from as little as a cent to over $1,000 for some account holders.

Vodafone says that the payment to the RBF is in accordance with Section 26(5) of the National Payments Regulation, 2022, and these monies remain the property of the account holder.