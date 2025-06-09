Vodafone expands Nausori presence with second store

The demand for telecommunication services continues to rise in Nausori, prompting Vodafone Fiji to expand its presence in the town.

The company has opened a new premier shop, aimed at easing pressure on its existing outlet, which has struggled to cope with daily customer demand.

Vodafone Fiji’s Regional Chief Marketing Officer, Rajnesh Prasad, says the new store will improve access to services for residents who previously had to travel to Suva and other centres.

Prasad says the expansion is about ensuring customers receive timely and efficient service as Nausori continues to grow.

He adds that the new shop is expected to significantly reduce congestion and waiting times experienced at the old outlet.

Residents have welcomed the move, with customers saying the expansion will save time and travel costs, especially for those who rely heavily on telecommunication services for work and family needs.

The expansion highlights how businesses are adapting to Nausori’s rapid growth and increasing demand for essential services.

